2012 Volvo S60
T5 Level I
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
99,154KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8526692
- Stock #: ML5910
- VIN: YV1622FS3C2023025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,154 KM
Vehicle Description
$10950 + $195 Doc. fee
***Mint condition two keys two sets of tires dealer service records***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
