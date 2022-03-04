Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volvo S60

99,154 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2012 Volvo S60

2012 Volvo S60

T5 Level I

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volvo S60

T5 Level I

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

99,154KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526692
  • Stock #: ML5910
  • VIN: YV1622FS3C2023025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,154 KM

Vehicle Description

$10950 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint condition two keys two sets of tires dealer service records***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2007 Mazda MAZDA5 GT
 228,523 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2002 Honda Civic SI
 0 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 61,354 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory