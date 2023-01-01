Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Acura ILX

96,541 KM

Details Features

$17,220

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,220

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2013 Acura ILX

2013 Acura ILX

Premium at

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Acura ILX

Premium at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$17,220

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9980336
  • Stock #: 26UTNA04496
  • VIN: 19VDE1F50DE404496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 96,541 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2021 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 40,814 KM
$37,493 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 82,414 KM
$26,784 + tax & lic
2013 Acura ILX Premi...
 96,541 KM
$17,220 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory