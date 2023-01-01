$17,220+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,220
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2013 Acura ILX
2013 Acura ILX
Premium at
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$17,220
+ taxes & licensing
96,541KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9980336
- Stock #: 26UTNA04496
- VIN: 19VDE1F50DE404496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 96,541 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9