2013 BMW X1

112,325 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

112,325KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8449233
  • Stock #: DA324A
  • VIN: WBAVL1C50DVR89160

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,325 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

