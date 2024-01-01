Menu
<p>$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2013 Buick Encore

100,787 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Encore

FWD 4DR

2013 Buick Encore

FWD 4DR

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1718999553
  2. 1718999555
  3. 1718999556
  4. 1718999558
  5. 1718999559
  6. 1718999561
  7. 1718999562
  8. 1718999563
  9. 1718999565
  10. 1718999566
  11. 1718999568
  12. 1718999569
  13. 1718999570
  14. 1718999572
  15. 1718999573
Used
100,787KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB9DB110032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,787 KM

Vehicle Description

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

