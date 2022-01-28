2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

$27,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 8 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8252496

8252496 Stock #: OU0789A

OU0789A VIN: 3GNTKGE78DG104878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 132,817 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.