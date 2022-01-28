Menu
2013 Chevrolet Avalanche

132,817 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Black Diamond LTZ 4WD 1SF

Location

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

132,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8252496
  • Stock #: OU0789A
  • VIN: 3GNTKGE78DG104878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 132,817 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

