Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

220,041 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,041KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8238924
  • Stock #: AS4568B
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB7D7268387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # AS4568B
  • Mileage 220,041 KM

Vehicle Features

1 KEY + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 96,641 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3
 42,304 KM
$69,950 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 104,330 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory