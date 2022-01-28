2013 Chevrolet Cruze

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 0 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8238924

8238924 Stock #: AS4568B

AS4568B VIN: 1G1PC5SB7D7268387

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Stock # AS4568B

Mileage 220,041 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 1 KEY + NO MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.