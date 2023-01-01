2013 Dodge Dart

$5,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 2 4 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9618343

9618343 Stock #: ML6090

ML6090 VIN: 1C3CDFBH5DD721375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,241 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.