$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2013 Dodge Dart
2013 Dodge Dart
SXT
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
106,241KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9618343
- Stock #: ML6090
- VIN: 1C3CDFBH5DD721375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,241 KM
Vehicle Description
$5999 + $195 Doc fee***Low kilometers***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4