2013 Dodge Dart

106,241 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,241KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618343
  • Stock #: ML6090
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBH5DD721375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,241 KM

Vehicle Description

$5999 + $195 Doc fee***Low kilometers***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

