2013 Honda Civic

$14,979 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 7 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8270853

8270853 Stock #: MP3293

MP3293 VIN: 2HGFB2F59DH102564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # MP3293

Mileage 92,793 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.