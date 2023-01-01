Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

62,804 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 9683293
  2. 9683293
  3. 9683293
  4. 9683293
  5. 9683293
  6. 9683293
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,804KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9683293
  • Stock #: B95681
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48DH108251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,804 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2022 Honda Civic SI
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Acura TLX Tech ...
 21,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Honda Element EX
 182,137 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory