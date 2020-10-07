Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

105,053 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Destination Mazda

604-294-4299

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

LX - Just arrived book in to see now!

2013 Honda CR-V

LX - Just arrived book in to see now!

Location

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

604-294-4299

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

105,053KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5902101
  Stock #: L67142A
  VIN: 2HKRM4H34DH117350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in the 2013 Honda CRV LX at Destination Mazda Vancouver? Come in and enjoy our Haggle Free purchase experience. Our team at Destination Mazda Vancouver, #1 Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Dealer in Western Canada, offers you competitive market-based prices on all pre-owned vehicles.

This guarantees the best value and a hassle-free transaction with your purchase.

The used car sales team at Destination Mazda Vancouver monitors the market daily and make price adjustments accordingly on our used inventory, including this CRV.

..

To see the pre-owned 2013 Honda CRV LX, visit Destination Mazda Vancouver today at 1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC or call us at 604-294-4299

..

WARRANTY:

-Our vehicles come with balance of factory warranty or 8-month complementary powertrain warranty.

-153. point safety inspection

-local vehicle

-non Smoker

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Destination Mazda

Destination Mazda

1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4

