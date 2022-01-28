$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2013 Honda CR-V
2013 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8225985
- Stock #: FO1986A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H5XDH114521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour sliver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 135,007 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9