$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-256-1359
2013 Honda Fit
Sport 5-SPEED MANUAL + LOW MILEAGE + NO ACCIDENTS + AIR CONDITIONING!
Location
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8349078
- Stock #: 2N70411
- VIN: LUCGE8G73D3002794
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2N70411
- Mileage 28,055 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Polished Metal Metallic 2013 Honda Fit Sport FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.5L 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC
16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
Vehicle Features
