Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Fit

28,055 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

Sport 5-SPEED MANUAL + LOW MILEAGE + NO ACCIDENTS + AIR CONDITIONING!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Fit

Sport 5-SPEED MANUAL + LOW MILEAGE + NO ACCIDENTS + AIR CONDITIONING!

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

  1. 8349078
  2. 8349078
  3. 8349078
  4. 8349078
  5. 8349078
  6. 8349078
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349078
  • Stock #: 2N70411
  • VIN: LUCGE8G73D3002794

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2N70411
  • Mileage 28,055 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Polished Metal Metallic 2013 Honda Fit Sport FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.5L 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC



16" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Honda

2021 Subaru Forester...
 16,547 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX H...
 68,303 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Honda Civic SE ...
 166,713 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Honda

Carter Honda

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

Call Dealer

604-256-XXXX

(click to show)

604-256-1359

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory