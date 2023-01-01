Menu
2013 Honda Fit

202,488 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

LX

2013 Honda Fit

LX

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

202,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741607
  • Stock #: ML6109
  • VIN: LUCGE8H50D3002264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ML6109
  • Mileage 202,488 KM

Vehicle Description

$11999 + $195 Doc. fee***New Tires, Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

