Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Fuel Efficient***</p><p>***Dealer number #31142***</p>

2013 Hyundai Accent

173,107 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1702434207
  2. 1702434207
  3. 1702434207
  4. 1702434207
  5. 1702434207
  6. 1702434207
  7. 1702434206
  8. 1702434206
  9. 1702434207
  10. 1702434207
  11. 1702434207
  12. 1702434207
  13. 1702434207
  14. 1702434207
  15. 1702434206
  16. 1702434207
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
173,107KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCU4AE0DU286400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,107 KM

Vehicle Description

$6999 + $195 Doc. fee***Fuel Efficient***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ML Motors

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Vancouver, BC
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 179,715 KM $14,750 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Vancouver, BC
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 183,455 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in Vancouver, BC
2015 Honda Civic EX 227,298 KM $11,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent