2013 Hyundai Elantra...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 5 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9049543

9049543 Stock #: 26UCBA87517

26UCBA87517 VIN: KMHD25LE5DU087517

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Volcanic Red

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 46,544 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.