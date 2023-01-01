Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,071 KM

$17,879

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2.4L AWD Premium

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

79,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10074210
  • Stock #: 26UTNA38313
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0DG038313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 79,071 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

