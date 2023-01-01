$17,879+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,879
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L AWD Premium
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$17,879
+ taxes & licensing
79,071KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10074210
- Stock #: 26UTNA38313
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB0DG038313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 26UTNA38313
- Mileage 79,071 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9