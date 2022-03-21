2013 Kia Rio

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 4 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8700482

8700482 Stock #: OU3516B

OU3516B VIN: KNADM5A34D6820058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 146,460 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.