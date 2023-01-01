Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio

123,305 KM

Details Description

$14,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,380

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

LX w/ Clean Carfax, Heated Seats, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

LX w/ Clean Carfax, Heated Seats, Cruise Control

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9536443
  2. 9536443
  3. 9536443
  4. 9536443
  5. 9536443
  6. 9536443
  7. 9536443
  8. 9536443
  9. 9536443
  10. 9536443
  11. 9536443
  12. 9536443
  13. 9536443
  14. 9536443
  15. 9536443
  16. 9536443
  17. 9536443
  18. 9536443
  19. 9536443
  20. 9536443
  21. 9536443
  22. 9536443
  23. 9536443
  24. 9536443
  25. 9536443
  26. 9536443
  27. 9536443
  28. 9536443
  29. 9536443
  30. 9536443
  31. 9536443
  32. 9536443
  33. 9536443
  34. 9536443
  35. 9536443
  36. 9536443
  37. 9536443
  38. 9536443
  39. 9536443
  40. 9536443
  41. 9536443
  42. 9536443
  43. 9536443
  44. 9536443
  45. 9536443
  46. 9536443
  47. 9536443
  48. 9536443
  49. 9536443
  50. 9536443
Contact Seller

$14,380

+ taxes & licensing

123,305KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9536443
  • Stock #: V-68115
  • VIN: KNADM4A3XD6245152

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,305 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / Air Conditioning / AM/FM / Anti-Lock Braking System / Bluetooth Connectivity / Child Safety Locks / Cloth Seats / Cruise Control / ECO FRIENDLY / GREAT VALUE VEHICLE !! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Fog Lights;Spare Tire;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Electronic Stability Control (ESC);Head Curtain Air Bags;Heated Seats;In-Dash CD;MP3 Jack (AUX);Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Side Air Bags;Traction Control (TCS);USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Vehicle Stability Management (VSM);Voice Command

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 41,998 KM
$43,780 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Sport...
 97,608 KM
$28,980 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 82,785 KM
$42,580 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory