2013 Kia Rio5

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 2 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8839793

8839793 Stock #: P0451

P0451 VIN: KNADM5A33D6890182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver

Interior Colour Mono-tone Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P0451

Mileage 13,262 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Metallic Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.