2013 Kia Rio5

13,262 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2013 Kia Rio5

2013 Kia Rio5

LX Plus ECO at

2013 Kia Rio5

LX Plus ECO at

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,262KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8839793
  Stock #: P0451
  VIN: KNADM5A33D6890182

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bright Silver
  Interior Colour Mono-tone Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P0451
  Mileage 13,262 KM

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-XXXX

778-945-3030

