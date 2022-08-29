$49,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE LUX 4WD
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
604-649-1975
$49,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9092959
- Stock #: 6483
- VIN: SALSK2D46DA764651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,200 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE LUX 4WD. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt /telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response off road driving programs, Wood trim, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 20 Alloy wheels. 5.0L V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic 375hp / 375lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290
Vehicle Features
