Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

59,200 KM

Details Description Features

$49,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2013 Land Rover Range Rover

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE LUX 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE LUX 4WD

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9092959
  2. 9092959
  3. 9092959
  4. 9092959
  5. 9092959
  6. 9092959
  7. 9092959
  8. 9092959
  9. 9092959
  10. 9092959
  11. 9092959
  12. 9092959
  13. 9092959
  14. 9092959
  15. 9092959
  16. 9092959
  17. 9092959
  18. 9092959
  19. 9092959
  20. 9092959
Contact Seller

$49,980

+ taxes & licensing

59,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9092959
  • Stock #: 6483
  • VIN: SALSK2D46DA764651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,200 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE LUX 4WD. Well equipped with Heated power front leather seats, Heated rear seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Ipod input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt /telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Height adjustable air suspension, Terrain response off road driving programs, Wood trim, Cargo cover, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, LED Running lights, Fog lamps, 20 Alloy wheels. 5.0L V8 mated to a 6 speed shiftable automatic 375hp / 375lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Privacy Glass
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2006 Acura TSX Sedan
 54,800 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 134,700 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Mustang Sa...
 63,300 KM
$54,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory