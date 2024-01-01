$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2013 Lexus CT 200h
Hybrid | Ergonomic | Daily driver!
2013 Lexus CT 200h
Hybrid | Ergonomic | Daily driver!
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
149,102KM
Used
VIN JTHKD5BH0D2138028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R57457A
- Mileage 149,102 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Lexus CT200h | Hybrid | Save $$$ at the pump | Upscale daily driver | Non smoker
.
Come see this 2013 Lexus CT200 hybrid thats fresh from detail! it has leather interior, sunroof, power seats with memory, navigation and F-sport wheels! Under the hood, it has a 1.8L motor with an Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine paired to a CVT which makes it a perfect candidate for a daily driver! Being a Lexus, you 'll have peace of mind when it comes to reliablity and with its luxurious interior and design, an upscale driving experience is for sure to be experienced! For test drives and viewing, come by Destination Mazda, 1595 Boundary road, Vancouver.
.
Best Price First!
.
At Destination Mazda, we believe in transparency and simplicity when it comes to buying a used vehicle.
.
No Haggling, No Guesswork!
.
Say goodbye to the stress of negotiations. Our absolute best price is prominently displayed on every used vehicle, eliminating the need for haggling. We've done the market research for you, setting our prices based on the current market & condition of the vehicle, ensuring you get the most competitive deal possible.
.
Why Choose Destination Mazda
1. Best Price First
2. No Hidden Fees ($795 Doc Fee)
3. Market Pricing Analysis for Transparency
4. 153-Point Safety Inspection
5. Certified Premium Pre-Owned
Discover the Difference at Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Road, Vancouver BC
604-294-4299
VSA#: 31160
.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
