2013 Lexus ES 300
h Technology Package
Location
Blue Star Motors
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
- Listing ID: 9461947
- Stock #: 6206
- VIN: JTHBW1GG6D2031147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6206
- Mileage 82,600 KM
Vehicle Description
A local accident free Lexus ES 300h Technology Package. Fully equipped with Heated and ventilated power front premium leather memory seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Mark Levinson 15 speaker premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Dynamic radar cruise control, Advanced pre collision, Rear cross traffic alert, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim and steering wheel, Power rear window sunshade, Rear side window sunshades, All weather floor mats, Power trunk, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels with new Michelin tires. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder gas / electric hybrid mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 200hp. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and always fully serviced by Lexus. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null
Vehicle Features
