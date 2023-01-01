Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Lexus ES 300

82,600 KM

Details Description Features

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Blue Star Motors

604-649-1975

Contact Seller
2013 Lexus ES 300

2013 Lexus ES 300

h Technology Package

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lexus ES 300

h Technology Package

Location

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

  1. 9461947
  2. 9461947
  3. 9461947
  4. 9461947
  5. 9461947
  6. 9461947
  7. 9461947
  8. 9461947
  9. 9461947
  10. 9461947
  11. 9461947
  12. 9461947
  13. 9461947
  14. 9461947
  15. 9461947
  16. 9461947
  17. 9461947
  18. 9461947
  19. 9461947
  20. 9461947
  21. 9461947
Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

82,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461947
  • Stock #: 6206
  • VIN: JTHBW1GG6D2031147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6206
  • Mileage 82,600 KM

Vehicle Description

A local accident free Lexus ES 300h Technology Package. Fully equipped with Heated and ventilated power front premium leather memory seats, Dual zone climate control, Power tilt moonroof, Navigation, Mark Levinson 15 speaker premium audio system, Satellite radio, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Heated steering wheel, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power mirrors, Blind spot monitoring, Lane departure alert, Dynamic radar cruise control, Advanced pre collision, Rear cross traffic alert, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Wood trim and steering wheel, Power rear window sunshade, Rear side window sunshades, All weather floor mats, Power trunk, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, 17 Alloy wheels with new Michelin tires. 2.5L Inline 4 cylinder gas / electric hybrid mated to a continuously variable transmission rated by the factory at 200hp. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and always fully serviced by Lexus. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Dealer # 10290 null

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Halogen Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blue Star Motors

2018 Porsche Macan S...
 31,300 KM
$62,980 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche 911 Car...
 35,300 KM
$149,980 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 49,300 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

Call Dealer

604-649-XXXX

(click to show)

604-649-1975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory