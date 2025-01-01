$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Mazda CX-5
GX
2013 Mazda CX-5
GX
Location
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
604-294-4299
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,762KM
VIN JM3KE2BE7D0103539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic Mica
- Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Destination Mazda
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS 43,407 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GX 131,762 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design 42,159 KM $37,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Destination Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Destination Mazda
1595 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 5C4
Call Dealer
604-294-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Destination Mazda
604-294-4299
2013 Mazda CX-5