Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

129,385 KM

Details Description Features

$12,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1687926469
  2. 1687926471
  3. 1687926474
  4. 1687926477
  5. 1687926479
  6. 1687926481
  7. 1687926483
  8. 1687926484
  9. 1687926486
  10. 1687926488
  11. 1687926489
  12. 1687926492
  13. 1687926494
  14. 1687926496
  15. 1687926498
Contact Seller

$12,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
129,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10117047
  • Stock #: ML6169
  • VIN: JM1BL1L79D1785553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,385 KM

Vehicle Description

$12750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2011 Honda Ridgeline...
 304,513 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV
 199,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Corolla CE
 171,297 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory