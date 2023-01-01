2013 Mazda MAZDA3

$12,750 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 3 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10117047

10117047 Stock #: ML6169

ML6169 VIN: JM1BL1L79D1785553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,385 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

