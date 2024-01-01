$5,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$5,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,946KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BL1V77D1783491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,946 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
$5850 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From ML Motors
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 216,946 KM $5,850 + tax & lic
2002 Suzuki Aerio SX 200,420 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Touring 195,222 KM $14,750 + tax & lic
Email ML Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
Call Dealer
604-551-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,850
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2013 Mazda MAZDA3