2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

42,518 KM

$60,995

$60,995

SL 550

SL 550

Mercedes-Benz Vancouver

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

$60,995

42,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8700062
  • Stock #: 21036496A
  • VIN: WDDJK7DA4DF007990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Bengal Red/Black Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 42,518 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Obsidian Black Metallic Red/Black w/Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), AIRSCARF® Ventilated Headrest, Climate Comfort Front Seats, DISTRONIC PLUS®, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Hands-Free Access, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, KEYLESS GO/Power Trunk Closer Package, KEYLESS GO®, MAGIC SKY CONTROL®, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera. 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged RWD Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Immobilizer
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3

