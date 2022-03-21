$60,995+ tax & licensing
604-736-7411
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL 550
Location
Mercedes-Benz Vancouver
550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6A 0C3
$60,995
- Listing ID: 8700062
- Stock #: 21036496A
- VIN: WDDJK7DA4DF007990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Bengal Red/Black Nappa Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 42,518 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL 550 Obsidian Black Metallic Red/Black w/Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Advanced Driving Assistance Package (23P), AIRSCARF® Ventilated Headrest, Climate Comfort Front Seats, DISTRONIC PLUS®, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Hands-Free Access, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, KEYLESS GO/Power Trunk Closer Package, KEYLESS GO®, MAGIC SKY CONTROL®, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera. 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8 DGI DOHC 32V Twin Turbocharged RWD Recent Arrival! Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here We take all TRADE-IN vehicles, Mercedes-Benz or other make and models as well! Contact us now to ask for an appraisal and arrange for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
