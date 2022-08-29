$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
186,614KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9015184
- Stock #: ML6007
- VIN: 4A4AJ3AU7DE605400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,614 KM
Vehicle Description
$10900 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4