2013 Mitsubishi RVR

218,638 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

SE

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

218,638KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307759
  • Stock #: ML6046
  • VIN: 4A4AH3AU2DE601735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,638 KM

Vehicle Description

$7999 + $195 Doc. fee

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

