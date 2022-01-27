2013 Nissan Rogue

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 5 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8156566

8156566 Stock #: P0318

P0318 VIN: JN8AS5MTXDW035538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P0318

Mileage 93,559 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Special Edition Package Metallic/Pearl Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.