2013 Nissan Rogue

93,559 KM

Details Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

S FWD CVT

2013 Nissan Rogue

S FWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

93,559KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8156566
  Stock #: P0318
  VIN: JN8AS5MTXDW035538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P0318
  • Mileage 93,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Special Edition Package
Metallic/Pearl Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

