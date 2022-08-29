Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Rogue

193,035 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

193,035KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9138511
  • Stock #: ML6028
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV9DW140279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ML6028
  • Mileage 193,035 KM

Vehicle Description

$7999 + $195 Doc. fee***Rebuilt***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 267,516 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200
185,204 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2006 Lexus GS 300
145,843 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory