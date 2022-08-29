$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2013 Nissan Rogue
2013 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
193,035KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9138511
- Stock #: ML6028
- VIN: JN8AS5MV9DW140279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # ML6028
- Mileage 193,035 KM
Vehicle Description
$7999 + $195 Doc. fee***Rebuilt***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ML Motors
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4