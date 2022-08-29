Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

164,766 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
ML Motors

604-551-1009

AWD 4dr S

Location

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

164,766KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9307756
  • Stock #: ML6045
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV9DW140167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,766 KM

Vehicle Description

$8999 + $195 Doc. fee ***AWD***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire

