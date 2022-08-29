$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2013 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr S
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
164,766KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9307756
- Stock #: ML6045
- VIN: JN8AS5MV9DW140167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,766 KM
Vehicle Description
$8999 + $195 Doc. fee ***AWD***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire
