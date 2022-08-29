2013 Nissan Rogue

$8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 7 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9307756

9307756 Stock #: ML6045

ML6045 VIN: JN8AS5MV9DW140167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,766 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.