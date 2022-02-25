Menu
2013 Subaru BRZ

95,764 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2013 Subaru BRZ

2013 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

2013 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,764KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292639
  • Stock #: ML5869
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC1XD1610812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,764 KM

Vehicle Description

$16900 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

