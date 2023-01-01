$CALL+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda
604-256-1359
2013 Subaru Forester
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
167,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9794563
- Stock #: PP01641
- VIN: JF2SHCEC5DH423591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 167,772 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
4 Speed Automatic
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1