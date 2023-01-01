$15,404+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Subaru Impreza
5Dr Sport Pkg 5sp
2013 Subaru Impreza
5Dr Sport Pkg 5sp
Location
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
778-945-3030
$15,404
+ taxes & licensing
107,085KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1GPAD61DG840659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
- Interior Colour Off Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 26UTNA40659
- Mileage 107,085 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2 KEYS + MANUAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
2023 Subaru BRZ 6 MT 7,421 KM $33,522 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Passat Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 67,341 KM $27,148 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Sport CVT 44,102 KM $27,197 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9
Call Dealer
778-945-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,404
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2013 Subaru Impreza