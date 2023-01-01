Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

107,085 KM

Details Features

$15,404

+ tax & licensing
5Dr Sport Pkg 5sp

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

107,085KM
Used
VIN JF1GPAD61DG840659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Off Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 26UTNA40659
  • Mileage 107,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

