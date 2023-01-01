Menu
2013 Toyota Camry

117,631 KM

Details Features

$18,689

+ tax & licensing
$18,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

2013 Toyota Camry

2013 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE

2013 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

$18,689

+ taxes & licensing

117,631KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10356978
  • Stock #: 26UTNA79036
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FKXDU079036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmic Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA79036
  • Mileage 117,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS + NO MANUAL

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

