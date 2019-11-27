Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

Location

Company of Cars Auto Sales

1502 Boundary Road, Vancouver, BC V5K 4V4

888-573-9136

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388130
  • Stock #: CCH5747AA
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7DC923886
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard

Company of Cars offers complimentary concierge service throughout BCs Okanagan & Interior. Available on site financing and insurance for your convenience, all trades will be considered. $495 Documentation fee includes our Quality Assurance Guarantee and can be reviewed on our website, it includes: CarFax history report, comprehensive safety inspection, lien free guarantee, 30 day limited powertrain warranty, 15 day exchange policy, optional extended vehicle warranty coverage. Sales associates are VSA licensed and available to assist you in French, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Portuguese, and Korean. Please visit our website for more great vehicles www.companyofcars.com

