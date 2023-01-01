$19,233+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary
778-945-3030
2013 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
AWD XLE
119,271KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10634544
- Stock #: 26UTNA19302
- VIN: 2T3RFREVXDW019302
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 119,271 KM
2 KEYS+MANUAL
