Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

119,271 KM

Details Features

$19,233

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,233

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$19,233

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,271KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634544
  • Stock #: 26UTNA19302
  • VIN: 2T3RFREVXDW019302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,271 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2 KEYS+MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2021 Nissan Rogue SV...
 66,739 KM
$32,345 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highland...
 81,794 KM
$46,111 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 4 Series 44...
 59,609 KM
$35,897 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory