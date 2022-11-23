2013 Toyota Yaris

$9,788 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 8 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9336220

9336220 Stock #: 26UTNA51526

26UTNA51526 VIN: JTDKTUD34DDE51526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour TEAL GREEN

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 26UTNA51526

Mileage 158,807 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.