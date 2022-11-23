Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Yaris

158,807 KM

Details Features

$9,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,788

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

778-945-3030

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Yaris

2013 Toyota Yaris

5 Dr LE Htbk 4A

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Yaris

5 Dr LE Htbk 4A

Location

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

778-945-3030

Contact Seller

$9,788

+ taxes & licensing

158,807KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9336220
  • Stock #: 26UTNA51526
  • VIN: JTDKTUD34DDE51526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour TEAL GREEN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26UTNA51526
  • Mileage 158,807 KM

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + MANUAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

2013 Toyota Yaris 5 ...
 158,807 KM
$9,788 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 57,917 KM
$35,595 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX 4Dr ...
 40,995 KM
$36,895 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

OpenRoad Subaru Boundary

1325 Boundary Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 4T9

Call Dealer

778-945-XXXX

(click to show)

778-945-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory