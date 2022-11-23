2013 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 5 5 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9443766

9443766 Stock #: B05500B1

B05500B1 VIN: 3VWML7AJ9DM665469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # B05500B1

Mileage 183,559 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.