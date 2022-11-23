$CALL+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda
604-256-1359
2013 Volkswagen Golf
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
183,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9443766
- Stock #: B05500B1
- VIN: 3VWML7AJ9DM665469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 183,559 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carter Honda
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1