2013 Volkswagen Golf

183,559 KM

$CALL

Carter Honda

604-256-1359

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Carter Honda

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

604-256-1359

183,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9443766
  • Stock #: B05500B1
  • VIN: 3VWML7AJ9DM665469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # B05500B1
  • Mileage 183,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

