Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Acura MDX

145,178 KM

Details Description Features

$26,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2014 Acura MDX

2014 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

Contact Seller

$26,750

+ taxes & licensing

145,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8587544
  • Stock #: ML5924
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H86EB502396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,178 KM

Vehicle Description

$26750 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2006 Honda Pilot EX
 208,526 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX Elite...
 145,178 KM
$26,750 + tax & lic
2000 Honda CR-V SE
 0 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory