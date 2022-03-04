$26,750+ tax & licensing
$26,750
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2014 Acura MDX
2014 Acura MDX
Elite Pkg
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$26,750
+ taxes & licensing
145,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8587544
- Stock #: ML5924
- VIN: 5FRYD4H86EB502396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 145,178 KM
Vehicle Description
$26750 + $195 Doc. fee
***Mint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4