2014 Audi A4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 7 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464481

9464481 Stock #: 3P07901

3P07901 VIN: WAUFFCFLXEN020579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3P07901

Mileage 173,779 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.