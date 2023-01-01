$CALL+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda
604-256-1359
2014 Audi A4
2.0 Progressiv
Location
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1
173,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9464481
- Stock #: 3P07901
- VIN: WAUFFCFLXEN020579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 173,779 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1