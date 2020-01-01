Menu
2014 Audi Q7

TDI Progressiv Quattro 7 Passenger

2014 Audi Q7

TDI Progressiv Quattro 7 Passenger

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466457
  • Stock #: 5592
  • VIN: wa1dmdfe2ed015464
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A local accident free Audi Q7 TDI Progressiv Quattro 7 Passenger. Well equipped with Heated 12-way power leather front seats, Heated second row seats, Dual zone climate control, Panoramic moonroof, Rear seat entertainment system, Navigation, Satellite radio, Jukebox, Dual SD card slots, Audi music interface, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Power tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Paddle shifters, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless touch entry and locking, Keyless push button ignition, Brushed aluminum interior trim, All weather floor mats, Power tailgate, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Bi-xenon headlamps, Fog lamps, LED Running lights, Headlamp washing system, 20" Titanium 5-spoke design alloy wheels. 3.0L Turbo diesel V6 mated to a 8 speed shiftable automatic transmission producing 240hp / 406lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.



Viewing by appointment

Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975

Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com



Dealer # 10290

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Blue Star Motors

Blue Star Motors

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

