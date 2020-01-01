Menu
2014 BMW i3

65,800 KM

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
Hatchback With Range Extender

2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7

604-649-1975

65,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6302718
  • Stock #: 5812
  • VIN: WBY1Z4C59EV273763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,800 KM

Vehicle Description

A local BMW i3 Hatchback With Range Extender. Well equipped with Technology Package, Lodge Interior World, Heated cloth / leather front seats, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Front-end collision warning, Pedestrian alert, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyelss push button ignition, BMW Online, Advanced real-time traffic information, Concierge services, Internet, Driving assistant plus, Convenience telephony with smartphone connectivity, Wood trim, Weathertech floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Range extender, DC Fast charging, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Park assist, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 20 Double spoke alloy wheels. 125-Kilowatt electric motor with gas range extender mated to a 1 speed direct drive producing 170hp / 184lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted.   Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975  Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com    Dealer # 10290

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Driver Side Airbag

