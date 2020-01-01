2014 BMW i3

+ taxes & licensing
604-649-1975
2216 Main Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C7
A local BMW i3 Hatchback With Range Extender. Well equipped with Technology Package, Lodge Interior World, Heated cloth / leather front seats, Navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, Satellite radio, Music collection, Aux input, Usb input, Bluetooth, Bluetooth audio, Steering wheel controls, Tilt / telescopic steering wheel, Power windows, Power door locks, Power folding mirrors, Cruise control, Front-end collision warning, Pedestrian alert, Comfort access keyless touch entry and locking, Keyelss push button ignition, BMW Online, Advanced real-time traffic information, Concierge services, Internet, Driving assistant plus, Convenience telephony with smartphone connectivity, Wood trim, Weathertech floor mats, Cargo mat, Cargo cover, Range extender, DC Fast charging, Back up camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Park assist, LED Headlights, LED Running lights, 20 Double spoke alloy wheels. 125-Kilowatt electric motor with gas range extender mated to a 1 speed direct drive producing 170hp / 184lb-ft. A 1 year warranty is included in the purchase price of this vehicle. Well maintained and just serviced. Leasing and financing available. All trades accepted. Viewing by appointment Phone Rob @ 604.649.1975 Email Rob@bluestarmotors.com Dealer # 10290
