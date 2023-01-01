Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW X1

141,126 KM

Details Description Features

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

Contact Seller
2014 BMW X1

2014 BMW X1

RWD 4dr sDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW X1

RWD 4dr sDrive28i

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

  1. 1696563778
  2. 1696563780
  3. 1696563782
  4. 1696563783
  5. 1696563785
  6. 1696563787
  7. 1696563789
  8. 1696563790
  9. 1696563791
  10. 1696563793
  11. 1696563794
  12. 1696563796
  13. 1696563797
  14. 1696563799
Contact Seller

$13,750

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,126KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10511682
  • Stock #: ML6231
  • VIN: WBAVM1C54EVW51355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,126 KM

Vehicle Description

$13750 + $195 Doc. fee***Mint Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ML Motors

2020 Nissan Kicks S ...
 48,510 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Versa No...
 114,774 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 235,670 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Email ML Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

Call Dealer

604-551-XXXX

(click to show)

604-551-1009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory