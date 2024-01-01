Menu
$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

2014 BMW X1

130,540 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

2014 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,540KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C51EVR93008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,540 KM

Vehicle Description

$10900 + $195 Doc. fee***Excellent Condition***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

