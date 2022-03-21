$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
604-551-1009
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
152,959KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8921017
- Stock #: ML5988
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB8E7393626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,959 KM
Vehicle Description
$8999 + $195 Doc. fee
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection


