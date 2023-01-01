Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

122,005 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Vancouver

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Delivered to Your Door

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Delivered to Your Door

Location

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

888-688-2408

  1. 9620527
  2. 9620527
  3. 9620527
  4. 9620527
  5. 9620527
  6. 9620527
  7. 9620527
  8. 9620527
  9. 9620527
  10. 9620527
  11. 9620527
  12. 9620527
  13. 9620527
  14. 9620527
  15. 9620527
  16. 9620527
  17. 9620527
  18. 9620527
  19. 9620527
  20. 9620527
  21. 9620527
  22. 9620527
  23. 9620527
  24. 9620527
  25. 9620527
  26. 9620527
  27. 9620527
  28. 9620527
  29. 9620527
  30. 9620527
  31. 9620527
  32. 9620527
  33. 9620527
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
122,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9620527
  • Stock #: V-74721
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7279968

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74721
  • Mileage 122,005 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. CLEAN CARFAX / CRUZE 1LT TRIM / FWD / 1.4L / 2 KEYS / Remote Start / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / USB Port / SIMPLE BUT GREAT FOR SOMEONE LEARNING TO DRIVE! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Vancouver

2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 104,186 KM
$23,590 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 74,865 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 108,864 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Vancouver

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

Canada Drives - Vancouver

555 Burrard Street, Suite 600, Two Bentall Centre, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M8

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory