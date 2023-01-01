2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$11,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 0 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9620527

9620527 Stock #: V-74721

V-74721 VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7279968

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # V-74721

Mileage 122,005 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.