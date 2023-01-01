$8,750+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
159,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10631337
- Stock #: ML6252
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG0ER117153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 159,036 KM
Vehicle Description
$8750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***
***Dealer number #31142***
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
ML Motors
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4