2014 Chrysler Town & Country

159,036 KM

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

ML Motors

604-551-1009

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

604-551-1009

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

159,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631337
  • Stock #: ML6252
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG0ER117153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,036 KM

Vehicle Description

$8750 + $195 Doc. fee***Runs Great***

***Dealer number #31142***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ML Motors

ML Motors

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

