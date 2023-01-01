2014 Chrysler Town & Country

$8,750 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 0 3 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10631337

10631337 Stock #: ML6252

ML6252 VIN: 2C4RC1BG0ER117153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 159,036 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.