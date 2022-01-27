Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

248,414 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
SXT

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

248,414KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8152999
  • Stock #: ML5837
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER287389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 248,414 KM

Vehicle Description

$6500 + $195 Doc. fee

***Mint Condition***

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4

