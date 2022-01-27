$6,500+ tax & licensing
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
ML Motors
604-551-1009
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
1317 East Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1S4
248,414KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8152999
- Stock #: ML5837
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER287389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 248,414 KM
Vehicle Description
$6500 + $195 Doc. fee
***Mint Condition***
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
