2014 Ford Fiesta
ST
74,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9794560
- Stock #: B46780
- VIN: 3FADP4GXXEM164678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,121 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
