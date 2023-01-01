Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

74,121 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Carter Honda

604-256-1359

ST

ST

Location

2390 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J1

74,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9794560
  • Stock #: B46780
  • VIN: 3FADP4GXXEM164678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

